Turner's specialized transportation group hauls 60 million pounds

Over the past year, Turner Industries' specialized transportation group has successfully provided services for two major industrial projects. During this period, transportation crews have moved over 60 million pounds of steel in the form of pipe modules and pressure vessels.

Vessels and modules were moved on Turner's Goldhofer PST/SL-E transporters. One of the pipe modules was 175 feet in length and required a self-propelled modular transporter with 180 feet of trailer deck. Other modules were 40 feet in width and 50 feet tall. All transports were completed with no incidents or injuries to Turner's crews.

"Talk about logistics!" said Gary Blacketter, manager of specialized transportation and rigging for Turner. "Each project required over 600 hours dedicated to the engineering and logistics plan, including permit approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."

