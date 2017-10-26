Turner Industries honored as business of the year

Turner Industries recently received the Business of the Year Image Award from The Career & Technical Association of Texas/ Association for Career & Technical Education. Turner Industries was recognized as an entity that has contributed to the success and promotion of career and technical education (CTE), thereby positively impacting the image of CTE.

Turner sends its top company welding instructor into area schools near its Paris, Texas, pipe fabrication facility to provide on-site welding instruction for manufacturing classes. Turner also funds the training and its instructor, David Venderburg, teaches the type of welding that supports the industry and the local community. Many students are hired right out of high school. The program offers great cost savings to students and provides the right skills for the right job.

For more information, visit www.Turner-industries.com or call (225) 214-2472.

