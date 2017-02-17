Total Safety earns 2016 Texas Oil and Gas Excellence in Health and Safety Award

Total Safety U.S. Inc. was honored with the Fourth Annual Award for Excellence in Health and Safety — Operational in the 2016 Texas Oil and Gas Awards. Total Safety was recognized for implementing consistent safety practices at all locations.

“We are excited and honored by the recognition, and especially the acknowledgement of this critical program led by our HSE Director Steve Long to extend the high standards of OSHA’s VPP Star Program to all our in-plant service centers (IPSCs) that might not otherwise be eligible for the OSHA VPP Program,” said Total Safety President Troy Thacker.

Impressed by years of success in the OSHA VPP Star Program, Long and the company’s executive management team are committed to ensuring the same stringent safety standards of operations are extended to every embedded IPSC location and all employees at each customer site, even if a customer is not yet a member of the voluntary OSHA VPP Star Program.

For more information, visit www.totalsafety.com or call (888) 328-6825.