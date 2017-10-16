Tüpras selects Jacobs EUROCLAUS® technology for three refineries

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.'s proprietary EUROCLAUS® sulfur recovery technology was selected by Tüpras for its new sulfur recovery units that will be installed in the company's Izmit, Izmir and Kirikkale refineries in Turkey.

Jacobs' EUROCLAUS sulfur recovery technology will expand Tüpras' crude slate by processing more sour crudes while reducing its environmental footprint, delivering industry-leading sulfur dioxide emissions abatement. Under the contract terms, Jacobs will provide technology licensing, basic engineering and startup services.

"This award builds on the successful delivery of similar plants in Tüpras' refineries and fortifies our reputation as a global leader of sulfur recovery technologies," said Andrew Berryman, Jacobs Mining & Minerals and Specialty Chemicals senior vice president and general manager.

For more information, visit www.Jacobs.com or call Salim Rahimi at (214) 583-8428.

