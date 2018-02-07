SWAT holds open house for new office in Gonzales, Louisiana

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) recently held an open house for its new office in Gonzales. This new building is more than four times the size of SWAT's former location. During the open house, SWAT cooked and served jambalaya and provided tours for attendees. The new office consists of 12,600 square feet with 14 offices and an additional 6,400 square feet of unfinished office space on the second floor.

"We are very proud of this new facility," said Johnny Holifield, president of SWAT. "We incorporated a 10-ton overhead crane, three drive-thru bays, and additional yard space for tool trailers and extractor equipment. At our new office, SWAT can also make exchanger repairs and fabricate piping, tubes and coils."

For more information, visit www.swatservice.com or call (225) 644-1200.