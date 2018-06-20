Superior Glove launches new website

Superior Glove has launched its newly revamped website to offer easy access to essential information for customers, from improved methods of finding products from the company's 3,500-plus styles of work gloves and sleeves to information articles and other resources. The website also features a state-of-the-art Glove Selector, which helps customers narrow down the options to find the right protection based on hazard or industry.

The new website has a clean design, improved functionality and enhanced acceptability to resources, as well as a European version featuring products that have met special certification to be sold in the European Economic Community.

Superior Glove's new website will be updated on a regular basis with new products and offer a more personal, intuitive user experience.

For more information, visit the new website at www.superiorglove.com.