SUEZ breaks ground on new, state-of-the-art laboratory in Texas

SUEZ has broken ground on a new laboratory in Tomball, north of Houston, which is expected to open mid-2018. In addition to continuing the R&D of specialty chemicals for the industrial segment, the new facility will expand to include further process innovation in the oil and gas industry, focusing on global upstream and downstream applications.

The new laboratory will also provide industrial water, oil, microbiological, deposit and metallurgical failure testing to support SUEZ's customers. In addition, the site will have an advanced technical training center for engineers and scientists -- both internal and customer- oriented.

For more information, visit www.suezwatertechnologies.com or call (215) 942-3288.