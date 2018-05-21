SiteSafetyPlan Corporation launches SiteSafetyPlan.com

SiteSafetyPlan is launching its cloud-based platform designed to immerse project stakeholders together in one place. The platform will include an array of easy-to-use tools, features, and analytics that will help Project and Safety Managers stay organized, updated and productive. SiteSafetyPlan brings both Project and Safety Management together into one streamlined platform and promotes greater collaboration between operations and safety.

The system is designed to streamline collaboration and ensure all project and safety tasks, events, information, plans, and important information is shared, updated and completed on-time. Unlike stand-alone applications designed specifically for project management or safety management, SiteSafetyPlan.com allows all stakeholders to participate, post and update deliverables all in one place.

The key benefits of SiteSafetyPlan.com include:

• Dashboards: Visualize Key Performance Indicators and other strategic data for your projects at a glance. Project dashboards present information that track tasks, KPIs, metrics, and other key data points relevant to your projects.

• Analytics and Reporting: Realtime intelligence delivers actionable knowledge

.• Plan & Schedule: Prioritize your work, execute on your plan. Get more done in less time, produce quality work and predict and reduce accidents & injuries.

• File Management: With SiteSafetyPlan.com's file management system all your project related files and documents are neatly organized and readily accessible from anywhere on any internet connected device.

Start managing your projects today for free. Need to scale-up - The application offers two levels of subscriptions depending on your needs. The site is configurable and suited to best fit any company’s needs – both large and small.