SIS-TECH celebrates Fuller for safety instrumentation innovation

Pete Fuller, applications advisor at SIS-TECH, recently designed, constructed and commissioned a new safety instrumented system (SIS) for a major refinery undergoing an upgrade to meet EPA’s Tier 3 emissions guidelines. With over 35 years in instrumentation and controls (originating at NASA) and a certification in functional safety, Fuller has been presented with many automation challenges and has consistently crafted cost-effective and reliable solutions. He manages the system integration team and executes complete turnkey projects with any SIS logic solver.

