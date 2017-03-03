SIS-TECH celebrates 15th anniversary of SIL Solver

SIS-TECH Solutions LP is celebrating the 15th anniversary of SIL Solver with its V7 product. SIL Solver started as a computational tool and evolved into a lifecycle tool with V7. Thousands of users have analyzed their safety-critical systems and identified ways to improve their performance since SIL Solver V1. The built-in database has expanded from simple process technologies to cover complex technologies with high diagnostic capabilities.

Throughout it all, SIS-TECH’s technical staff mentored and trained SIL Solver users, enabling them to quickly analyze system functions and try different architectures to improve performance or reduce test requirements.

For more information, visit www.sis-tech.com or call (713) 909-2181.