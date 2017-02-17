Reactor Resources now offering catalyst sulfiding services in Canada

Reactor Resources is now offering its catalyst sulfiding services to customers in Canada. This service package includes the supply of a sulfur spiking agent (either DMDS or TBPS 454). These thiochemicals are produced in Borger, Texas, by Reactor Resources’ partner, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. (CPChem). In addition, Reactor Resources’ partnership with CPChem will continue to grow as it establishes a new venture in Europe in 2017.

The continued expansion of Reactor Resources’ services is the direct result of the overwhelming success of its patented SmartSkid Injection System in the U.S. This system has now been used for sulfiding over 200 hydrotreater and hydrocracker units.

For more information, email info@ reactor-resources.com or call (866) 482-4352.