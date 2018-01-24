PERI opens scaffold production in Günzburg, Germany

PERI has planned further growth in its scaffolding division and to this end has created therequired production capacities. As any expansion possibilities at the main plant in Weissenhorn are limited, PERI has built a new manufacturing facility in the neighboring town of Günzburg, which officially opened Sept. 22.

The new production facility has been developed and will be expanded as the primary manufacturing plant for the PERI UP scaffolding technology. So far, the family‑owned company has created 90 jobs in Günzburg, and after the second expansion phase has been completed, PERI’s scaffolding production will provide work for around 300 specialist workers.

For more information, visit www.peri.com or call +49 (0)7309.950-0.