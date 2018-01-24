PALA earns GBRIA Craft Workforce Development Excellence Award

P

ALA-Interstate LLC recently earned an Award of Excellence in the Specialty Trade (Hard Craft) Division II Size Category of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA) Craft Workforce Development Excellence Awards. Travis Blair and Justin Shotwell of PALA accepted the award from Ron Landry of Dow at the 10th Annual Craft Workforce Development Awards Banquet.

PALA was also proud to be one of the local contract firms that nominated an area high school to be honored at the awards ceremony. West Feliciana High School Instructor Jason McCray won an Award of Excellence in the Division I Student-Body Size Category as a result.

For more information, visit www.palagroup.com or call (225) 272-5194.