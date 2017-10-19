PacTec raises funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Employees of PacTec Inc. in Clinton continued their annual charitable fundraising efforts for 2017 by making a $1,500 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funds were raised in $2 increments in exchange for wearing blue jeans on dedicated days. PacTec then matched dollar-for-dollar what employees contributed, empowering its team to make a bigger difference. The staff voted for St. Jude as their charity this year due to the impact it has on young children nationwide.
"St. Jude means a great deal to us, especially because many of us know local families who have benefited from its services," said Trey Castleberry, marketing director at PacTec Inc.
PacTec Inc. employees proudly present their $1,500 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital donation check.
For more information, visit www.Pactecinc.com or call (877) 554-2544.