PacTec raises funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Employees of PacTec Inc. in Clinton continued their annual charitable fundraising efforts for 2017 by making a $1,500 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funds were raised in $2 increments in exchange for wearing blue jeans on dedicated days. PacTec then matched dollar-for-dollar what employees contributed, empowering its team to make a bigger difference. The staff voted for St. Jude as their charity this year due to the impact it has on young children nationwide.

"St. Jude means a great deal to us, especially because many of us know local families who have benefited from its services," said Trey Castleberry, marketing director at PacTec Inc.

× Expand PacTec Inc. employees proudly present their $1,500 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital donation check.

For more information, visit www.Pactecinc.com or call (877) 554-2544.

