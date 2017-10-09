Mat Rental Company’s New Facility Expands Services To South Texas

Ritter Forest Products has roots traveling back to 1985, when the family-owned business began in Nederland, Texas, as a lumber company. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Ritter Forest now services customers from six locations in the U.S., with its newest branch location recently opening in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Ritter Forest provides both crane mat and laminated mat rentals for industrial and commercial applications. The products are designed and built to withstand the heavy loads and poor ground conditions typically found at industry worksites. Ritter Forest warehouses a large inventory of hardwood mats for sale or rent. Specialty sizes are also available for sale upon request.

Use of Ritter Forest's products on jobsites allows consumers easy access in remote locations with little environmental effect. In soft or muddy terrain, Ritter Forest hardwood mats can provide and maintain access for any project.

Facilities are located in:

Beaumont, Texas.

Houston, Texas.

Sulphur, Louisiana.

Sorrento, Louisiana.

Channahon, Illinois.

Corpus Christi, Texas.

With each facility location strategically placed to better service customers in Texas, Louisiana and Illinois, Ritter Forest makes sure its clientele are fully satisfied with the quality of products and fast, reliable service. With 24/7 service, Ritter Forest responds quickly to customer needs. The business is committed to providing clients with a commitment to reliable services and products.

Truck fleets and other equipment are specifically designated for fast and reliable deliveries to area customers. Hardwood mats and timbers can be delivered by truck or rail, and shipping is available to any jobsite throughout North America, Canada and other locations around the world.

Ritter Forest's newest facility, located at 401 Hereford Road in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been planned for years. To better service its loyal customer base, Ritter Forest expanded further to the south, opening the facility for business in early August.

"This new facility allows us to continue to set industry standards. It brings us closer to our customers in the south Texas region, while still allowing us to continue the service of supplying mats that are of high quality in the most effective and efficient way," said Jessica Ritter Holmes, outside sales.

The Corpus Christi location features the same amenities and services of the other five facilities, meaning south Texas area clients receive prompt response to any mat rental need.

"Ultimately, we want to better serve our customers and make sure their needs are met with a great product and excellent quality. Ritter has always maintained a high standard of service, and this location allows us to continue that to the companies in Corpus and surrounding areas," Holmes said.

For more information, visit www.ritterforest.com or call (800) 426-9570

