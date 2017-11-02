Calgon Carbon Corp. to be acquired by Kuraray

Calgon Carbon Corp. and Kuraray Co. Ltd. have unanimously approved and entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Kuraray will acquire Calgon Carbon for $21.50 per share in cash, which equates to an equity value of approximately $1.1 billion, and a transaction value in excess of $1.3 billion, including Calgon Carbon's net indebtedness. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by Calgon Carbon stockholders. The parties are targeting a closing by the end of 2017. The acquisition will be completed through a merger of a newly-created subsidiary of Kuraray with and into Calgon Carbon, with Calgon Carbon as the surviving corporation.

While this acquisition will enhance Kuraray's growth strategy and global presence in activated carbon and filtration media, the company intends to operate Calgon Carbon as a separate subsidiary of Kuraray. The companies will align the organization and operation for optimal customer support from Calgon Carbon's world headquarters in Pittsburgh. Kuraray and Calgon Carbon have complementary products and services, and the combined organization will continue to focus on the highest-quality activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment and services for customers around the world. The combination will strengthen Kuraray's focus on contributing to human health and the sustainability of the environment through innovative and high-quality products around the world.

Kuraray's Representative Director and President Masaaki Ito said, "For Kuraray, the integration of Calgon Carbon's excellent employees all around the world, their R&D and sales expertise, and their manufacturing operations will contribute to the expansion of our carbon materials business. Together, Kuraray and Calgon Carbon will help advance human health and environmental sustainability by providing high-performance carbon materials to the market."

For more information, visit www.kur aray.com or www.calgoncarbon.com.

