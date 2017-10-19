MVWA selects SUEZ to manage water treatment plant

SUEZ North America has signed a five-year contract with the Mohawk Valley Water Authority (MVWA) to operate, manage and maintain Mohawk Valley's water treatment plant, which provides service to approximately 126,500 people in Utica and neighboring towns in Oneida and Herkimer counties.

As part of the $16 million agreement, SUEZ will operate, maintain and manage the Hinckley Water Treatment Plant and its staff. The plant is a 32-million-gallon- per-day filtration facility that treats water from the Hinckley Reservoir.

× Expand From left are Jon Arneth, John Cheslik and Rich Henning of SUEZ, Patrick Becher and Philip Tangorra of MVWA, and Michael Burke of SUEZ.

For more information, visit www.Suez-na.com or call (201) 767-9300.

