Marquis Industrial Services helps restore Stephen F. Austin statue

Marquis Industrial Services recently helped give the Stephen F. Austin statue a “facelift,” repairing and repainting the statue in Angleton, Texas.

Marquis provided the labor, miscellaneous paint materials and paint equipment to perform the entire restoration. Marquis also helped arrange for Carboline to supply all the paint for the project.

The statue restoration included pressure washing and caulking crevices. A special coating for the exposed metal of the jacket, primer, and finish coats were also applied to the statue. Marquis completed the project in five days.

“No matter the project, Marquis continues to be a partner of choice by striving for excellence in safety, value, and quality,” said Todd Childers, coatings manager of Marquis Industrial Services. “It is important to give back to the community we in this industry call home.”

For more information, visit www.marquiscsi.com or call (979) 265-4480.