Lifting Gear Hire sponsors Department of Defense's 2017 Warrior Games

For the first time, Lifting Gear Hire (LGH) sponsored the 2017 Warrior Games in Chicago. Funded by the Department of Defense (DOD), the Warrior Games were created in 2010 to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors through spirited, friendly sport competitions. The competition was represented by all branches of the U.S. military.

Aside from the DOD, the event can also be funded by private organizations who desire to sponsor the event.

"Upon learning that we could assist the Department of Defense with the Warrior Games, LGH was excited to give back to those who have already given so much to all of us," said Patrick Clark, rental support manager of LGH. "The message of the games is so impactful. It comprised hundreds of personal journeys of courage and bravery through change, perseverance and victory."

For more information, visit www.Lgh-usa.com or call (800) 878-7305.

