Lifting Gear Hire resumes operations in UK

Exactly 10 years after Lifting Gear Hire (LGH) sold its U.K. arm to Speedy Hire, LGH officially resumed operations in the U.K. during fall 2016.

LGH originally began operations in the U.K. in the 1970s, founded by Bill Parkinson. It is now led by Chairman Ian Parkinson. In 1990, LGH opened a branch in the U.S., formerly managed by LGH USA Vice President Pat Fiscelli and former LGH UK Business Manager Gordon Warswick. It is now managed by Tony Fiscelli, president of LGH North America.

In 2006, the LGH UK arm was sold to Speedy Hire while LGH operations in the U.S., the Netherlands and Germany remained active and continued to provide hoisting, rigging and moving equipment rental services and grow steadily. In 2016, Ian Parkinson announced the U.K. arm would resume LGH operations once again.

