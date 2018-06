Layher North America's new 36,814-square-foot warehouse/office building located at 7014 E. Baltimore Street in the Dundalk section of Baltimore County is now open. The facility houses regional assembly, distribution, storage and support operations and is available for customer orders.

The Layher Baltimore office at 7014 E. Baltimore Street.

For more information, visit www. layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.