The Layher Brampton office in Ontario will hold its grand opening later this year. The new location includes 2.4 acres of outdoor storage, a 10,000-square-foot warehouse and displays of the latest scaffolding solutions. The facility will stock Layher staples like the Layher Allround®, Protect System Panels, Stairway Towers and Access, and Keder Roof Systems, in addition to the newest product innovations.

For more information, visit www.Layherna.com or call (905) 455-2424.

