Layher North America recently moved into a 36,814-squarefoot warehouse/office building located at 7014 E. Baltimore St. in the Dundalk community of Baltimore County. The company relocated from its office on Lake Drive in Baltimore to this new location at the end of 2017 to house regional assembly, distribution, storage and support operations.

For more information, visit www.LayherNA.com or call (713) 947-1444.