Skyline Scaffolding recently completed a Layher Keder Roof to provide protection during the reroofing of the Vancouver Telus Garden building in May. Layher provided engineering support on the structure that spanned 102 feet wide and 120 feet long. Cost-effectiveness, lightweight construction and versatile weather protection make the Layher Keder Roof perfect for spanning gaps in a hurry without the need for a crane.

