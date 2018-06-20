inoLECT holds 20th anniversary celebration event

inoLECT recently celebrated 20 years with a company birthday party that featured crawfish, music and prizes. During the party, inoLECT gave thanks to all of its customers and others who helped the company get where it is today. inoLECT also put on display its very first model of the inoRAC Remote Racking Device.

"We wouldn't be where we are today if it wasn't for our customers and our employees," said inoLECT Founder, President and CEO Brent Evans. "Thanks to everyone who has played a part in inoLECT's success for the past 20 years. We are looking forward to providing solutions for the electric power industry for the next 20 years!"

