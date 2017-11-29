Industrial Controls to host 2017 Automation & Controls Conference

ERIKS North America-owned Industrial Controls has opened registration for the 2017 Automation & Controls Conference. The free, one-day event will take place Friday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Newark Airport in Newark, New Jersey.

Now in its fifth year, the Automation & Controls Conference is a premier learning and networking event for professionals in the infrastructure, power plant, water, transportation and building automation industries.

“The Automation & Controls Conference brings together professionals from a variety of industries with innovative vendors who are showcasing their newest products, providing live demonstrations and leading educational sessions,” said Industrial Controls Vice President of Sales Joe Callaghan. “This annual event is all about solutions, and this year our focus is on exploring how to get the most out of automation systems while minimizing potential risks associated with cybersecurity.”

For more information, visit www.industrialcontrolsonline.com/informationcenter/2017-automation-controls-conference.