Guaranty Media featured on LSU 100: Fastest growing Tiger Businesses list

Guaranty Media has been featured on the list of the seventh annual LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses. The LSU 100 is a highly competitive program that identif ies, recognizes and celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate- owned or graduate-led businesses in the world. Guaranty Media Vice President and General Manager Gordy Rush is a 1991 graduate of the E. J. Ourso School of Business. Rush and the other honorees will be recognized by LSU in October.

For more information, visit www.Guarantymedia.com or email gordy. Rush@guarantymedia.com.

