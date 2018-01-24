Lewis-Goetz named Platinum Distributor of loading arm products

ERIKS North America-owned Lewis-Goetz is a Platinum Distributor of OPW Engineered Systems’ loading arm products, and Lewis-Goetz’s service center in Houston has been recognized as an OPW factory-authorized repair facility.

Eric Hoffman, product business unit leader for Lewis-Goetz, said being named a Platinum Distributor of OPW Engineered Systems is an excellent opportunity for his company to better serve current and future customers.

“By partnering with OPW Engineered Systems, we have access to their extensive line of high-quality loading arm products that are designed to maximize safety and efficiency while easing any environmental concerns, such as leaks,” he said.

For more information, visit www.lewis-goetz.com or call Stacy Bennatt at (281) 435-4327.