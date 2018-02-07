GCA facilities receive NACWA awards

The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) recently recognized five Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) facilities. GCA earned a combination of Platinum and Silver Peak Performance Awards for consistently outstanding work. The Platinum-6 Award represents six consecutive years of 100-percent compliance, and Silver Awards celebrate facilities for having no more than five violations within a calendar year.

GCA's 40-Acre Facility was awarded a Platinum-6 Peak Performance Award in recognition of six years of complete and consistent National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit compliance.

GCA's Bayport, Odessa South, Washburn Tunnel and Blackhawk facilities were all awarded Silver Peak Performance Awards in recognition of their collective consistent permit compliance during the calendar year 2016.

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.