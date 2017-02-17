Dynamic Laboratories unveils upgraded website

Dynamic Laboratories has upgraded its website with an attractive, simple format that is easy to navigate from a cell phone, tablet or computer.

An added feature includes a news section with technical articles related to the welding industry. The company has also expanded its coupon sales service and included that and additional product and service information on the site. There is also the option to email Dynamic Laboratories personnel to learn more about those items.

“Our clients now have a tool they can use to find our location, give us a call or find a contact email for an employee in a different department,” said Dessa Shepherd, marketing and business development. “Dynamic Laboratories will have a more current and interactive digital presence that will help our clients receive the best service we have to offer.”

For more information, visit www.dynamictesting.com or call (281) 478-0239.