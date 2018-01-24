EMCOR Group employees wear pink hard hats for breast cancer awareness

For the ninth consecutive year, thousands of EMCOR Group Inc. employees at 60-plus of its subsidiaries nationally commemorated October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing EMCOR pink hard hats, supporting the company’s “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.” campaign.

EMCOR employees, clients and others wore EMCOR pink hard hats and formed giant human pink hard hat ribbons across the U.S., creating a powerful call to action and raising awareness of the importance of regular breast cancer screenings.

Millions more people were reached nationally as EMCOR’s U.S. fleet of 6,000-plus service vehicles displayed Pink Hard Hat posters with the campaign message.

“Many of our employees wear hard hats on a daily basis for personal protection, and we’re proud of their commitment to wear an EMCOR Pink Hard Hat in October to raise awareness of breast cancer and remind women and men to get screened,” said Tony Guzzi, president and CEO, EMCOR Group.

For more information, visit www.emcorgroup.com/pinkhardhat.