Eco-Staff opens new office in Virginia

Because of a new market opportunity with an existing electrical customer, Eco-Staff has opened a new office in Winchester, Virginia. Eco-Staff will be providing staffing services for companies needing electrical, low-voltage and light industrial positions filled. The company is still determining how many permanent and temporary employees will work out of the location. This is Eco-Staff’s first location outside the state of Texas.

For more information, visit www.eco-staff.com or call (800) 764-8532.