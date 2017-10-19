Dynamic Air Shelters hosts Structure of Safety event

On Aug. 3, Dynamic Air Shelters sponsored the complimentary half-day Structure of Safety event, a program built specifically for safety professionals in the petrochemical, chemical and refining industries. Attendees enjoyed in-depth discussions and presentations in arguably the safest venue in Texas -- a blast-resistant air shelter.

Now in its second year, Structure of Safety is designed to establish a foundation of awareness and action by opening up a dialogue on key issues and challenges within the industrial community, including recommended practices and regulatory changes.

Participants heard in-depth presentations from industry experts and built valuable professional networks, all while getting a rare inside look at a fully erected Dynamic Air Shelter. All safety professionals were welcome, and a hearty breakfast and lunch were also provided.

For more information, visit www.Structureofsafety.com or call (877) 772-7734.

