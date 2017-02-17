Dynamic Air Shelters honored for program involvement

Dynamic Air Shelters recently received an award for producing one of the first graduates of the Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) division of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters’ (CME) Manufacturing Productivity program. This past fall, approximately 80 stakeholders of Newfoundland and Labrador’s manufacturing sector met in St. John’s at The Hampton Inn and Suites for the 3rd Annual Manufacturing Productivity Conference.

The conference brought together provincial manufacturers, industry spokespeople and government representatives to leverage learning, network and honor the success of the first seven companies graduating through CME NL’s Manufacturing Productivity program. Manufacturing Productivity is a hands-on, pan-provincial LEAN training initiative designed to directly engage people, processes and technologies on their respective shop floors.

