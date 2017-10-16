DISA Global Solutions, iCIMS reach partnership

DISA Global Solutions has partnered with iCIMS Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions.

DISA now offers an integration into the iCIMS Talent Platform, a suite of talent acquisition tools enabling organizations to source, screen and employ the best for their ever-changing business needs. The partnership allows background screening orders to be initiated within iCIMS and managed through DISAWorks with a seamless transfer of candidate data. Through the iCIMS Talent Platform, recruiters can manage the hiring process within a single, cloudbased application.

For more information, visit www.Disa.com or call (800) 752-6432.

