Deep South Crane strengthens its award-winning safety program

As Deep South Crane celebrates its 50th year in business, the company is also working to expand the notion of safety well beyond "rules and red tape." Its internal campaign -- "What's Your Why?" -- seeks to deepen personal connections to safety, from the workplace across the greater community.

"We believe safety is the foundation of every great company," said Deep South President Mitch Landry. "We want to inspire our people to keep safety top-ofmind through their own stories, so we're asking 'Why do you stay safe?' We know that when we look out for each other, it strengthens our bond, honors our legacy and allows for future growth."

× Expand The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA) recently awarded Deep South Crane first place in the Crane & Rigging category at GBRIA's 2018 Contractor Safety Excellence Awards.

The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA) recently awarded Deep South Crane first place in the Crane & Rigging category at GBRIA's 2018 Contractor Safety Excellence Awards.

Learn more about Deep South's safety vision at www.deepsouth crane.com.