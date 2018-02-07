Deep South, Berard host 650 at Lift & Move USA

The 653 students who attended the recent Lift & Move USA event hosted by Deep South and Berard in Baton Rouge made it one of the largest events held since the careers program was launched in 2015.

Students from around Louisiana attended to learn about job opportunities in the crane, rigging and transportation fields. Students rotated throughout the Deep South property across 10 different stations, each showcasing a different facet of the industry, and had the opportunity to speak with engineers, welders, crane operators and more.

"We had some people who were really interested," said Jeremy Landry, project manager, Deep South. "It was well received and overall a perfect day."

Several $1,000 training scholarships were awarded by ATS, in addition to a drawing and another cash prize for social media posts throughout the event.

For details of future events, visit www.liftandmoveusa.com.