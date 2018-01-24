Chart adds Austria to list of LNG fueling firsts

Chart’s latest LNG vehicle filling station was officially opened at Ennshafen in Austria by RAG, a major European gas storage operator, in cooperation with Iveco Austria. The strategic location of the station in the Ennshafen port was chosen to capitalize on the link between port handling and the high density of goods vehicles. There are already plans in place to further expand the associated LNG infrastructure, including developing the waterway transportation chain. Like it has with previous European stations, Chart engineered and manufactured the complete CE marked package that incorporates the Dynaflow 3000 LNG dispenser, remote monitoring and control systems, and other technical features for optimum safety, reliability, convenience and zero emissions to the atmosphere.

For more information, visit www.ChartLNG.com or email LNG@ChartIndustries.com.