Brunel Industry Services supports Lighthouse Ministries food drive

Brunel Industry Services recently partnered with Lighthouse Christian Ministries in Bacliff, Texas, to sponsor a companywide food drive. The food drive produced five carts of food and nonperishables that were then donated to the community.
"We are conscious of the fact that we must serve not only our clients but also the communities that we work within and hire from," said Golie-Lorenzo Green, head of sales and marketing for Brunel Industry Services. "This ensures we uphold our core values to be a positive impact in our work and our community."
For more information, visit www. brunelindustry.com or call (832) 904-9896.