BrandSafway holds 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

BrandSafway recently held the 8th Annual 2018 Charity Golf Tournament at The Battleground Golf Course in Houston. Proceeds from the benefit helped support Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO), a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding in the rehabilitation of traumatically wounded veterans by providing once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventures. This year, sponsorships raised over $70,000 to facilitate the adventures of wounded veterans through CMO.

× Expand Picasa BrandSafway's Leslie Peters, Lee Cleghorn, Sheyla Gonzalez, Michele Wehba Trevino, Kelly Davila, Hannah Contella and Irina Torres gather together at the recent 8th Annual BrandSafway Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors in Houston.

