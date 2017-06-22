Benko designs custom railcar platform

Benko Products has designed a custom, foundationless railcar platform to meet a customer's specifications. A major terminal operator in Canada came to Benko looking for a quick and convenient way to access the top of liquid rail cars. Employees were unloading eight liquid rail cars using the side ladders on each of the rail cars to open the top hatch to allow the rail car to breathe during the unloading process.

The solution had to be foundationless to avoid disturbing an existing stone wall that was well over 100 years old. Benko Products custom designed a GREEN foundationless railcar platform as the solution. Benko mounted a common stationary platform to a skid with a concrete counterweight securing the station in place. Now operators have safe access to the tops of each liquid rail car and fall protection while opening and closing the hatches.

For more information, visit www. benkoproducts.com or call (440) 934- 2180.