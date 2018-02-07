American Covers earns ISTC safety award

American Covers Inc. recently received an Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC) Safety Achievement Award for sustaining a zero recordable incidence rate for three consecutive years.

"American Covers recognizes safety as a core business value," said Director of Operations Scott Dillman. "Our safety program is certified by ISNetworld, PICS, PEC and XNET."

All American Covers employees are continually trained on job safety analysis, safety performance observation, nearmiss reporting, incident investigation and root-cause analysis.

For more information, visit www.americancoversinc.com or call (985) 778-0700.