2018 marks a 30 year milestone for A&B Labs

A&B Labs recently celebrated their 30th anniversary by inviting their clients, employees, friends and family to a crawfish boil at their corporate headquarters in Houston, TX.

“We are proud to celebrate 30 years of providing excellent analytical testing service to our clients from diverse industries” said Dr. Ram Ramakrishnan, President, A&B Labs. “This is an exciting milestone for us, so for our 30th anniversary celebration we wanted to include everyone that supported us throughout the years. A&B Labs started from humble beginnings in 1988 and to see where we are now in a state-of-the-art 17,000 sq ft lab is just amazing. We will continue building toward even greater success and growth in the future.”

A&B Environmental Services, Inc. dba A&B Labs is one of the most certified and largest independently owned environmental & analytical testing labs in the U.S. specializing in Environmental, Industrial Hygiene, Microbiology and Food testing.

