Zeeco introduces new accurate, real-time pilot monitor

The Zeeco VerifEYE fiber optic pilot monitoring system delivers a new level of instantaneous, discrete and automatic flare pilot detection. It uses fiber optics integrally mounted in the flare pilot to relay the status of each unique pilot flame to an at-grade monitor in real time. An optical sensor in the monitor discerns pilot status from background flame and controls pilot ignition and function.

To eliminate maintenance issues, the system is constructed for high-temperature applications and focuses on the pilot flame from a safe distance within the pilot well -- not in contact with any combustion. The fiber optic assembly is centered in the air-gas premix piping. The continuous flow of air and gas during operation provides a thermal barrier against combustion temperatures.

Zeeco's VerifEYE fiber optic system instantaneously registers pilot ignitions and failures.

