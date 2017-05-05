WMP offers washer for troubleshooting floating valve trays

Woven Metal Products (WMP) has recently launched a new product that will transform the business of infield repair. WMP has created a patented repair washer for troubleshooting floating valve trays in the field. Floating valve trays are the most commonly installed tray products and can take a long time to disassemble and reassemble. This new product will dramatically cut down on the time it takes in the field to repair floating valve trays and will, therefore, save the end-user time and money.

WMP had a client with the problem of a round valve tray that had enlarged deck holes due to spinning valves in the tray, causing extreme wear. Although it is common for there to be some tray deck orifice wear in most types of floating valves, this normal wear can cause enlarged holes.

Therefore, WMP developed a new product group of patented field repair washers to correct many of the floating valve tray openings commonly installed.

WMP's patented Tray Deck Orifice Repair Washers (U.S. patent pending 15/009, 416) allow for quick and easy field repair on existing trays that are already assembled.