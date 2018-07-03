Valin Corporation’s Mobile Technology Vehicle (MTV) tour underway

Valin Corporation, a leading technical solutions provider in San Jose Calif., announces its 2018 Mobile Technology Vehicle (MTV) tour has added a special focus on refineries. The truck travels across the Western United States demonstrating Valin’s value-added capabilities and supply partner capabilities, speaking specifically to an engineering audience. In addition to the semiconductor industry, this year’s tour will feature solutions for operation managers, engineers and engineering managers at refineries and the engineering firms that support refineries. The tour began in April and will run until the end of October 2018.

“We have received tremendous feedback from customers regarding the interactive nature of our Mobile Tech Vehicle. The MTV unit showcases our solutions in a way that is intuitive, interactive and very educational for the customer,” said Joe Nettemeyer, President and CEO of Valin Corporation.

When the MTV was launched 9 years ago, it contained a significant amount of hardware to show to customers. Today, the vehicle has evolved and now showcases a software program complete with 40 and 55-inch touchscreen monitors, providing Valin customers the ability to see the latest solutions and innovative products for industrial process control and analytical applications.

“The redesign of the MTV was very impressive. The process and information display screens are well designed and easy to manipulate to find what you are looking for,” said Sami Baig, Senior Facilities Process Engineer, NXP Semiconductors.

Valin helps companies sustain a competitive advantage by addressing today’s challenges with innovative technology and a sense of urgency.

For more information about the MTV, please visit http://www.valin.com/mtv. To schedule a MTV visit to your facility please contact the Valin Marketing Department at marketingsupport@valin.com.