US Ecology Texas offers turnkey equipment cleaning services

US Ecology Inc. now offers turnkey total waste management and equipment cleaning services designed to save time and reduce customer liability. The company’s new equipment cleaning facility located in Robstown, Texas, provides customers with cleaning services for tankers, roll-off containers, vacuum trucks, frac tanks and dump trucks, and features safe and compliant disposal of waste residuals.

Equipment that enters the facility is examined and thoroughly cleaned of any debris and residual waste. Waste is then managed in compliance with all local, state and federal laws. These services are tailored to suit the needs of all customers, including rental companies, local service facilities, transportation companies and much more.

For more information, visit www.us ecology.com or call (800) 242-3209.