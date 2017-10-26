United Rentals expands power, HVAC fleet with acquisition

United Rentals Inc. has acquired power equipment assets, primarily mobile rental generator sets, from Cummins Inc. The company will start serving the needs of former Cummins rental customers and has made its newly acquired rental equipment available immediately.

The acquisition involves Cummins mobile rental generator fleet, which ranges from 150 kilowatts to 2 megawatts in output. To maintain customer and fleet continuity, a small number of Cummins employees in the U.S. and Canada have joined United Rentals.

For more information, visit www.Unitedrentals.com or call (203) 618-7122.

View in Digital Edition