The mechanical division of Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) now has a new line of tube bundle extracting equipment. SWAT has purchased several truck mount extractors, aerial extractors and self-propelled extractor units from Idrojet in Italy. SWAT has also built its own large tool trailers, bundled dollies and smaller quick-response tool trailers, incorporating safety and innovation into each piece of equipment.

For more information, visit www.Swatservice.com or call (225) 644-1200.

View in Digital Edition