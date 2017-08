Sunbelt Rentals has expanded the features within its rental management platform, Command Center. Accessible from any device, Command Center provides insight into all aspects of the rental cycle, easily guiding users through a world of vast functionality. The platform offers Sunbelt customers an additional resource to manage their account on-the-go, anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit www.Sunbeltrentals.com or call (800) NO SWEAT [667-9328].